Moreno Evelyn V Sells 11,770 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Moreno Evelyn V lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,770 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GD traded down $2.50 on Monday, hitting $182.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.27 and its 200 day moving average is $182.56. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.99.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

