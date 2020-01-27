Moreno Evelyn V Sells 4,690 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Moreno Evelyn V lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 2.2% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in shares of Comcast by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Comcast by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.00. 22,016,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,933,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average of $44.63.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

