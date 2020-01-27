Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,169,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 17,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 98,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded down $1.44 on Monday, reaching $53.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,527,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,362,658. The company has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

