Morgan Stanley Trims Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Target Price to $47.00

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amc Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $38.25 on Monday. Amc Networks has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $68.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.76.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $718.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.61 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 106.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amc Networks will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Amc Networks by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amc Networks by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amc Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Amc Networks by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Amc Networks by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

