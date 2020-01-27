M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

In other news, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $645,157.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,744.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $693,476.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,926.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,816 shares of company stock worth $3,977,597. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $2.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.85. 73,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.39. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $141.50 and a 12-month high of $176.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

