MU Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 8,110 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,390 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 4.2% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,291,820,000 after acquiring an additional 102,456 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $874,464,000 after acquiring an additional 96,610 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $448,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,008 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $276,237,000 after acquiring an additional 209,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Libenson sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.25, for a total transaction of $507,919.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at $670,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,313 shares of company stock worth $9,099,357. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $310.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.06 and a 200-day moving average of $291.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $205.75 and a 52 week high of $314.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.