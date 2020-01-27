MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) Short Interest Update

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 177.3% from the December 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO David Wayne Heeter sold 12,000 shares of MutualFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $479,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,415.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Cook sold 20,461 shares of MutualFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $818,644.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,887.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,875. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 289,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MFSF traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. MutualFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFSF. Zacks Investment Research cut MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

