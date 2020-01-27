Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Short Interest Update

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,670,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the December 31st total of 10,350,000 shares. Currently, 18.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 991,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.8 days.

In other news, Director John T. Henderson purchased 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,721.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Phd Gilbert purchased 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,535,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,233,000 after buying an additional 509,214 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,782,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,649,000 after acquiring an additional 74,663 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,856,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,563,000 after acquiring an additional 305,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 4,582.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 673,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after acquiring an additional 659,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 132,436 shares during the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.85. 7,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,811. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $48.40.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MYGN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann cut their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.