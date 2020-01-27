National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Receives GBX 482.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 482.50 ($6.35).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get National Express Group alerts:

In other National Express Group news, insider John Armitt bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 465 ($6.12) per share, with a total value of £20,925 ($27,525.65).

Shares of NEX traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 460.60 ($6.06). 203,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,231. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 465.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 440.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03. National Express Group has a one year low of GBX 374.20 ($4.92) and a one year high of GBX 483.60 ($6.36). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75.

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.