National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $56.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.39. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $59.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.05.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $168.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.93 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.87%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $558,150.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,280,000 after buying an additional 438,201 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 4.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,325,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,562,000 after acquiring an additional 140,654 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 100.9% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,008,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 10.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,155,000 after acquiring an additional 172,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,338,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,507,000 after acquiring an additional 131,691 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

