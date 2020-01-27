Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,900 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 713,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ NTGN traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.35. Neon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neon Therapeutics news, insider Richard Gaynor sold 22,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $27,679.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,259.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Neon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Neon Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NTGN. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.18 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.74.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

