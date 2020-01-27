New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Shares of New Zealand Energy Corp (CVE:NZ) dropped 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, approximately 122,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 480% from the average daily volume of 21,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of $4.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

About New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ)

New Zealand Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and natural gas resources in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, including Waihapa, Tariki, and Ngaere totalling 23,049 acres; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit covering 943.7 acres; and Eltham petroleum exploration permit located on the North Island in the Taranaki Basin.

