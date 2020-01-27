Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.36

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.36 and last traded at $44.59, with a volume of 145870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of -0.02.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $130,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,707,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,213.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 818.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 63,882 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,821,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 19,321 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 25.2% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 163,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 32,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 10.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

