NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $267.59

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $267.59 and last traded at $264.43, with a volume of 393256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $263.72.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.37. The stock has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

