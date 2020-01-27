Nimiq (NIM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $129,555.00

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $129,555.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,743.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.86 or 0.01940847 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.38 or 0.04209242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00668560 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00117512 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00744005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010317 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029419 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00652517 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,214,332,871 coins and its circulating supply is 5,306,082,871 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.