Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Noble Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a positive rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:NBL opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Noble Energy’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David L. Stover bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares in the company, valued at $14,235,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Urban bought 15,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $305,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,644.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Noble Energy by 7,030.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,904 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,621 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,283,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Noble Energy by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,578,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $192,676,000 after buying an additional 1,268,245 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,555,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $483,746,000 after buying an additional 761,256 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,733,981 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $38,945,000 after buying an additional 572,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

