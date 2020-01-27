Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Upgraded to Buy by DA Davidson

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was upgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NDSN. ValuEngine cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.50.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $170.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.20 and its 200-day moving average is $150.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. Nordson has a 52-week low of $124.72 and a 52-week high of $173.40.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79. The firm had revenue of $585.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.16 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.72, for a total transaction of $2,310,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $395,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,204.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,592 shares of company stock worth $6,641,512. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,194,000 after acquiring an additional 262,385 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,285,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,863,000 after acquiring an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 15,587.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,308 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 236,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,563,000 after acquiring an additional 58,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

