Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.55. Nordstrom posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $3,185,849.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,605,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,944,198.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,040,000 after buying an additional 543,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1,093.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,383,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,167 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,478,000 after acquiring an additional 517,324 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,629,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,910,000 after purchasing an additional 185,822 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,097,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,960,000 after purchasing an additional 54,715 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JWN opened at $38.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.69. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

