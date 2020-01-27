Norman Michael Greenberg Sells 5,000 Shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $92,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 805,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,768. Atreca has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76.

Get Atreca alerts:

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that Atreca will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Atreca during the third quarter worth $124,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Atreca during the second quarter worth $43,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Atreca by 117.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 31,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Atreca by 261.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.