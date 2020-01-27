Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after buying an additional 24,012 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 133,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,442.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bob Shearer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $40.85 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

