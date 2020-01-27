Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,331 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STZ opened at $191.56 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.52 and a 12 month high of $214.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.61.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

