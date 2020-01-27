Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 18,545 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,545 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6,670.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,332,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,533 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,748.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 877,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 871,222 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,120,000. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,125,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $36,496,000.

IWD opened at $136.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.47. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $116.63 and a twelve month high of $138.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

