Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,043 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BP. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in BP by 58.1% during the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,611,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in BP by 3,772.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BP by 1.5% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in BP by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 222,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $38.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. BP plc has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average is $38.16.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 billion. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. Analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.