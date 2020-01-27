Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.20.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $39.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.76. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $52.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 48.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 933.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the third quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

