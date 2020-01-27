Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) Short Interest Up 24.6% in January

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 847,400 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 680,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOVN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Novan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Novan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Novan during the third quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Novan during the third quarter worth $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novan during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in Novan during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Novan by 11.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 95,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the period. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVN traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 565,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,976. Novan has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Novan will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

