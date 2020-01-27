Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Boosted by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Novartis makes up about 4.0% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 330.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $93.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,317. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.70 and a 52-week high of $96.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.42. The company has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59.

Several brokerages have commented on NVS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.