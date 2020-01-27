Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, an increase of 482.5% from the December 31st total of 10,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ NVUS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,490. Novus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $5.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.86.
Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. As a group, research analysts predict that Novus Therapeutics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on NVUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.
About Novus Therapeutics
Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).
