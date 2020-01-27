Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, an increase of 482.5% from the December 31st total of 10,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NVUS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,490. Novus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $5.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.86.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. As a group, research analysts predict that Novus Therapeutics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novus Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,183,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 646,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novus Therapeutics by 528.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 227,157 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Novus Therapeutics by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

