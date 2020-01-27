NRG Metals (CVE:NGZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

NRG Metals Inc (CVE:NGZ) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 258300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.74, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

NRG Metals Company Profile (CVE:NGZ)

NRG Metals Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of lithium brine projects in Argentina. It holds interests in the Hombre Muerto North lithium project covering approximately 3,287 hectares located in Salar del Hombre Muerto; and the Salar Escondido Lithium project totaling approximately 29,180 hectares located in Catamarca province.

