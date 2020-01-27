NULS Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.06 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, NULS has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $19.62 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, CoinBene, Bit-Z and ChaoEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NULS Token Profile

NULS launched on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Kucoin, CoinBene, Bit-Z, ChaoEX, QBTC, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

