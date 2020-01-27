Numeraire (NMR) Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last Week

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $13.99 million and $1.14 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for about $6.20 or 0.00070476 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.84 or 0.03504280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00200158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030085 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00126415 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,258,532 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

