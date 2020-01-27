Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Reduces Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lowered its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $212.31 on Monday. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.29. The company has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,609 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,221 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

