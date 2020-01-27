Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Sells 20,448 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,448 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 2.1% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Danaher by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 42,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 19,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $160.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $104.50 and a 52 week high of $164.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

