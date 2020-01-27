Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.20

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 13281879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OAS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Johnson Rice lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $756.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $482.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.16 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The company’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 45,150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,391,327 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,413,000 after buying an additional 11,366,153 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,706,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,289,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $70,203,000 after buying an additional 3,073,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,427,982 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $19,471,000 after buying an additional 2,755,871 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,704,393 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,400,000 after buying an additional 1,661,458 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

