Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.08 (Hold) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, one has assigned a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Office Properties Income Trust’s rating score has declined by 12% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $32.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Office Properties Income Trust an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OPI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.07 million. Office Properties Income Trust’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

