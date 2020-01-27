Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INSP. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

Shares of NYSE INSP traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.56. 196,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,326. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 1.26. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $83.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.95. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mudit K. Jain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $34,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,461.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $409,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,039.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,709 shares of company stock worth $8,554,312 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 593.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

