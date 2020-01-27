Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 94.3% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

OCC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583. Optical Cable has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, insider Lidgren Lars 500,000 shares of Optical Cable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optical Cable stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) by 104.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Optical Cable worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

