Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 33,159 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Oracle by 462.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,270 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 15.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,001 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 19.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,741,483 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $99,212,000 after buying an additional 283,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.69. 8,229,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,971,660. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $173.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,668.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

