O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) is Thomas Story & Son LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Thomas Story & Son LLC lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 5.6% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. State Street Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 311,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,247,000 after acquiring an additional 29,651 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 223,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 21.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,363,000 after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 3,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.51, for a total value of $1,534,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,455.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 6,250 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.51, for a total transaction of $2,753,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,652 shares of company stock worth $34,559,738. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORLY traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $426.73. 42,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.91. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $331.34 and a 52-week high of $454.31.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $495.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.07.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

