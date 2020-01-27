Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Stephens

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OBNK. DA Davidson started coverage on Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $38.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $54.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

In related news, insider Cary Stephen Davis sold 10,000 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,123,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,000 after purchasing an additional 88,103 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 108.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 577,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

