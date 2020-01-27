Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Short Interest Down 31.1% in January

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 868,100 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the December 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 893,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 9.5% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,511,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,967,000 after acquiring an additional 995,706 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 136.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,559,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,062,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,409,000 after acquiring an additional 68,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,107,000 after acquiring an additional 369,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OR traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.63. 609,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,289. Osisko gold royalties has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. CIBC cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.82.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.