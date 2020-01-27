Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) Short Interest Update

Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Otelco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

Get Otelco alerts:

Shares of OTEL stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Otelco has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $18.31. The company has a market cap of $31.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter. Otelco had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 12.71%.

In related news, major shareholder Ira Sochet bought 2,500 shares of Otelco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,413 shares of company stock worth $109,147. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Otelco stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Otelco worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Otelco Company Profile

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Otelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.