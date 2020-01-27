Parachute Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Parachute has a total market capitalization of $133,130.00 and $2,355.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Parachute Token Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,914,237 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

