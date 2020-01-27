Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 172.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $11,966,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $7,664,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 71.2% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $231.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.22. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $177.41 and a 12 month high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.