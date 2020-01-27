Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Has $775,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 0.4% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 80,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 99,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 136,705 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Intel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 70,890 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $141,357.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, FIX lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.51.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $67.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average is $53.65. The company has a market cap of $297.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

