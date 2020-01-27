Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 5,611 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up about 2.8% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 198.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.38 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.11 and a 1-year high of $50.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

