Parkside Investments LLC Cuts Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 236,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 641,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 158,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,991. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWL. Consumer Edge downgraded Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

In related news, Director James Craigie acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide.

