Parkside Investments LLC Has $8.29 Million Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October makes up approximately 2.0% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC owned 65.76% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POCT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of POCT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.26. 9,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,654. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09.

