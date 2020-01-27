Parkside Investments LLC Makes New $642,000 Investment in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 46.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $30.35. 5,804,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,629,608. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $48.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

