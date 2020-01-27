Parkside Investments LLC Sells 10,863 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,095 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,863 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,275 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $521,040,000 after buying an additional 1,020,904 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,422,000. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,231,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $140,745,000 after buying an additional 652,905 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,056,916 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $192,800,000 after buying an additional 597,395 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $70.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,398,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522,653. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day moving average of $66.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

