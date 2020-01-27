Parkside Investments LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 196.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

IJS stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.30. 222,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,022. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $137.67 and a one year high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

